Decorum on the floor of a legislative body is important. Having worked for a nonpartisan service agency of the Wisconsin Legislature for many decades, I can attest that, while not always successful, rules of decorum promote civility and reasoned debate.

Tennessee’s General Assembly recently enforced its decorum rules by expelling two representatives of color because they demonstrated in favor of gun safety on the Assembly floor. As many have noted, if cooler heads had prevailed, the representatives could have been punished by censure or by a loss of committee assignments, staff or office space. Instead, the gerrymandered-born supermajority acted in an excessive and racist manner.

What could be next for this reckless body of Tennessee legislators so rooted in the past? Maybe a bill will be introduced to ban teaching the theory of evolution in public schools in celebration of the centennial of the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial.

Ron Sklansky, Madison

