Tell senators to put price on carbon -- Dan Herscher

Many news stories lately have included record heat, drought and wildfires (and accompanying air-quality alerts) as well as flooding. These conditions are worsened by human-caused climate warming.
Burning fossil fuels releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere where it prevents heat from escaping into space. This raises temperatures and speeds evaporation from water bodies, soils and plants, increasing the severity of droughts and wildfires. This evaporated water -- combined with warmer air's ability to hold more moisture -- contributes to torrential rains and flooding. Basically the water cycle is in overdrive.
This June was the hottest on record. But for our children, it will be one of the coolest in their lifetimes unless we rapidly reign in carbon dioxide pollution.
Scientists, economists and business groups all agree that putting a price on carbon is the single most effective policy for cutting carbon pollution at the scale and speed necessary.
Our senators should include this incredibly powerful tool in their upcoming reconciliation package. Let our senators know you support a carbon price in the reconciliation package using Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s online tool: cclusa.org/senate. Less than 5 minutes can help turn down the heat powering fires and floods.