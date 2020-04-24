Tell history about your virus vacation -- Thomas Miller
Tell history about your virus vacation -- Thomas Miller

Let me suggest that people take a moment (if they have the time) to write an essay or diary entry based on “What I did on my coronavirus vacation.”

Years from now when people not born at this time ask you, “What was it like?” you can pull out your notes to refresh your memory.

This might be a perfect assignment for students who have had their education interrupted. It would be good for them to focus their thoughts on the present as well as record their thoughts for future reference.

We all need to make this time as productive as possible.

Thomas Miller, Madison 

