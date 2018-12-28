Asked by a reporter about legalizing medical cannabis, an idea championed by incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneua, responded, "Nah, I don't see it. I don't see the support. I don't support it."
Coming off an election in which over a million Wisconsinites cast ballots in favor of cannabis legalization, Fitzgerald's dismissive response is an outrage.
As majority leader, Fitzgerald has presided over a steadily increasing death toll from drug overdoses. Studies from states where medical cannabis is legal have found cannabis is a lifesaver in treating opioid abuse and addiction.
As a longtime military reservist, Fitzgerald is refusing to consider legalizing a medicine that has proved invaluable to his military colleagues, veterans and others suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. State veterans groups have passed resolutions in favor of medical cannabis. But Fitz says, "nah."
Cannabis can help ease the suffering of Wisconsinites with ALS, multiple sclerosis, cancer, chronic pain, diabetes, arthritis, glaucoma and hundreds of other ailments. But Fitz says, "nah."
Please give the senator a call at 608-266-5660 and tell him the people have spoken and it's time to get out of the way.
Gary Storck, Madison