Teenagers with guns are a problem -- David Blaska

The Yiddish word “chutzpah” can roughly be translated to mean, “What nerve!” Pardon my cultural appropriation, but it describes Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes commenting on the tragic shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott.

In her column in the State Journal on Saturday, "City must act to stop rising gun violence," Reyes wrote: "We must prepare and implement a plan of action to prevent violence and to stop this horrific rise in violence."

This is the School Board president who kicked cops out of Madison's troubled high schools this summer after being harassed at her home by the local Black Lives Matter contingent.

A few months earlier, a Madison West High School student was disarmed after a loaded gun was found in his backpack. It was one of a series of guns confiscated in and around our schools.

It wasn’t white privilege or police that killed Anisa Scott. It was teenagers with guns.

David Blaska, Madison