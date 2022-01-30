Teenagers don't need to carry guns -- Dan Johnson

I find it reassuring to learn that Wisconsin Republican lawmakers wish to make sure that every American has the same rights under the law.
To achieve this, they are proposing that the age necessary to obtain a concealed carry permit be lowered from 21 to 18. Other parts of the proposed bills would allow anyone with the aforementioned permits to have guns in their car while on school grounds and allow firearms in places of worship.
Following this dubious logic, I propose Republicans should ensure that everyone has equal rights by lowering the legal age for purchase of tobacco and alcohol from 21 to 18. Could these two substances possibly be more dangerous than guns?
Never mind the science that has determined that areas of the brain that control decision-making don't fully develop until early adulthood and that a teen's developing brain places them at greater risk of being reactive in their decision-making and less able to consider the consequences of their choices.
A rash decision with a handgun carries far more serious consequences than getting a tattoo with the name of your soon-to-be ex-girlfriend.
Dan Johnson, Middleton