Tedious Brat Fest serves cheap thrills -- John Hamilton

Another World’s Largest Brat Fest has come and gone -- three days of gorging, swilling, lower-tier music, "celebrity" TV news and weather performers and, to bring it to a vulgar crescendo, a fireworks display. I went to it once, years ago. I felt kind of obliged because it is near where I live. Once was plenty.

I had forgotten what a relief it was during COVID-19 that this tedious event was cancelled. The wildlife in the area also found it to be a great relief. Humans, oblivious to the effect our activities have on the natural world, believe we can do whatever we want.

The loud music was bad enough. The fireworks, gratuitous reveling in explosion and violence, traumatize the wildlife in nearby Olin Park and woods, and in the residential area. There are squirrels, rabbits, skunks, raccoons, hawks, ducks, geese, robins, cardinals, crows, sparrows, blackbirds, an occasional whooping crane, and many more. They are part of the ecosystem and contribute to it, unlike us, the invasive species.

Like other invasive species, we destroy the ecosystem in our zeal to serve ourselves. All that matters is our cheap thrills. It won’t last much longer.

John Hamilton, Madison