Ted Nugent doesn't represent hunters -- Paul Collins

Does Michigan resident Ted Nugent channel your view of Wisconsin’s “sporting heritage?”
He was here in Madison, speaking in the Legislature and recommending killing just about anything that walks or flies.
Here are a few of his recommendations:
- Hunt sandhill cranes.
- Kill bison and other specially bred tame large animals at "canned hunting" facilities, where the animals are shot inside a fenced area.
- Mandate that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources increase the breeding and “stocking” of non-native and hand-raised Asian pheasants for the sole purpose of being shot by "sportsmen."
This is the spokesperson for the Kansas-based Hunter Nation, which has helped to turn wolf management in Wisconsin into a massacre.
The statements about his cruel instincts and recklessness are too numerous to recount. But his Salon Magazine interview in 2002 says enough: Nugent said he and his dog "get a 'full predator spiritual erection' from pursuing 'bear, lions, coons, housecats, escaped chimps, small children, scared women, and everything else that can be chased and/or hunted.'"
Nugent is about the worst representative the hunting community could have. That should tell you about the extremism of Hunter Nation and the lawmakers aligned with him.