Technology will keep taking jobs -- Jim Blair

The Jan. 30 letter to the editor "Self-checkout lanes have gone too far" showed a lack of understanding about how technology is changing the economy globally.

The author seems to think the purpose of innovation and technology is to provide people with the high-paying jobs they need. The effect of technology is, and will continue to be, almost the exact opposite. Lasers and bar codes make it possible for costumers to bypass clerks. And robots will be able to do an ever-expanding number of jobs better, faster and cheaper than humans. What began with gasoline self-service is expanding to groceries and will become the new normal.

What is the answer? Of all the current candidates for president, only Andrew Yang understands the necessary response: separate wages from being the only source of income for most people, especially at the low end. His universal basic income is the current updated version of Milton Freedman's negative income tax from the 1960s. First proposed as the most effective way to deal with poverty, it now is becoming the best way to deal with technology.