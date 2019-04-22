In today’s world, technology is all around us and is continually changing as more inventions are brought forward to enhance our day to day lives.
I am a foreigner, and technology has a massive influence on the way I communicate with my family and friends from my country. Smartphones and apps make face-to-face interaction possible without people having to be in the same room. Even texts and emails ensure that information can be passed easily and quickly to all family members. These new advances are beneficial in situations when a family is geographically separated.
Nevertheless, for as much technology can bring people closer, it can also play a significant part in separating them. It may look too obvious to mention, but it feels qualitatively different to go out to dinner with family members than to spend many days engaged in back-and-forth text exchanges. In fact, the effect on one another is greatly more powerful when the meeting is in person.
However, like many other people, I am not ready to unplug my digital engagement, and that makes me question if technology brings families together or if it actually is distracting us from engaging with our loved ones.
Gabriela Zumwalt, Verona