Technology could make driving safer -- Scott P. Lauder

To address the increase in traffic violations, both Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are looking for solutions.

The mayor is lowering speed limits, and the secretary is installing traffic cameras. Neither solution will stem the tide of violators. The cameras and law enforcement time are expensive, requiring additional staffing.

A commonsense approach would be to eliminate the ability to speed, drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or engage in reckless behavior. We currently have the technology to address these driving behaviors.

For impaired driving, the government could mandate that all vehicles be fitted with a blood alcohol concentration interlock device. The vehicle won’t start if the driver is impaired. To address speeding, software could be programmed to interact with the vehicle’s GPS to limit the vehicle’s speed to no more than 5 mph over the posted limit.

The implementation of both of these simple upgrades may also minimize the likelihood of carjackings by making it difficult to quickly obtain access and get away.

Other technological advances can improve driving safety, but these two are a commonsense start that could be implemented quickly and would save lives.

Scott P. Lauder, Webster