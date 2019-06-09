Unless you are a hermit, you use a computer in your daily life.
Our unregulated tech giants act on the presumption that you have no right to privacy. They enter your home and -- usually unknown to you -- latch on to any of your information that can be sold. Their reach even now includes attempts to access the emotions expressed in your face.
This data goes to third parties unknown to you. Outside they have the ability to pick you out in a street view. If the government were doing what the companies do, there would be an uproar.
When questioned, they claim they recognize and protect your privacy. In fact, the burden of protecting yourself rests on you. When people talk of regulation, they claim it will stifle innovation, making it impossible to offer all the wonderful "products" we don't yet know we want.
The candidates for president choose the issues on which they want to focus. So far I have heard no one talk about privacy. The Europeans have more rights than we do. It is true we will never have perfect regulations with no unintended consequences. Our right to our private lives must be enforced.
Any candidate for president who ignores this issue is unfit for office.
Chuck Litweiler, Madison