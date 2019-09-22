Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF RAIN TO CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN INTO THIS EVENING... .PERIODS OF RAIN AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THE REST OF THE AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING. SO FAR BETWEEN ONE HALF AND TWO INCHES OR RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS MOST OF SOUTH CENTRAL INTO EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. AN ADDITIONAL ONE QUARTER INCH TO ONE AND ONE HALF INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER MUCH OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THE REST OF THE AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING. THE RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING AS WELL AS AREAL AND STREET FLOODING. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, AND ROCK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * SHOWERS AND ISOLATED STORMS MAY CONTINUE A PERIOD OF HIGHER RAINFALL RATES, PRODUCING RAINFALL OF AN INCH OF RAIN IN ONE TO TWO HOURS. * SOME ROADWAYS MAY BECOME FLOODED AND POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS FOR TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&