The only wall that has been built is monumental. It divides you and me.
It separates my community from managing its own resources. It separates my vote from its worth, my health from my body, workers from fair wages, and education from the masses. The wall is built with money, greed, power and us.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., paralyzes the Senate. White House adviser Stephen Miller demonizes immigrants and refugees. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., opposes gun control. Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are obstructionist members of the Freedom Caucus.
Sean Hannity provides misinformation. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants to abolish the Department of Education. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, opposes environmental protections. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, engineered Wisconsin's gerrymandered voting maps.
These are all hard, dense bricks in the wall.
The wall is a tangled web of money attached to strings pulling short-sighted people.
Republicans built these walls to separate us from the paradise they built for corporations and the wealthy. A paradise they enjoy. Their own gated community. They have clean air, clean water, good education, health care and piles of money.
To the powerless person: Vote. To the politicians: Tear down that wall.
Mary Smith, Richland Center