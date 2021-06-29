Team tried to save basketball season -- Susan Kennedy

Was the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s confrontation with coach Greg Gard a cry for help or a bunch of softies?
Coaches by definition are to teach, build relationships, encourage and build teams. A coach is nothing without a cohesive team motivated to play the game for themselves and the coach.
Key to the confrontation was that no relationship existed between the players and the coach. One player said in effect that last year the team played for Gard and this year they played for themselves.
And there it is. The team wasn't motivated this season playing for Gard, and it showed.
Why? Only Gard knows. But it’s too late, and the damage is done. Though I don’t like that the audio was leaked, maybe it had to be exposed. Why? Because a new group of freshman are waiting in the wings.
Gard should step down. And if he does not, the UW Athletic Department should step up to the plate and do the right thing. A mature and talented group of players tried to save the program by communicating with Gard in February. In the end, all but one left. Telling.
Susan Kennedy, Madison