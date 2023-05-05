After reading about the controversies over the best way to teach kids to read, I have several questions:
- Since the founding of public schools in America, millions of teachers have taught hundreds of millions of students to read. With all that experience, how is it possible experts still can't agree on what works?
- Growing up in the 1950s, I was taught in classrooms of more than 30 students in a blue-collar town by poorly paid teachers, some with just two years of college. Yet the great majority of my classmates learned to read successfully. How did my teachers accomplish that? (I recall an emphasis on phonics.)
- We took only a few standardized tests in those days. But if today's students took those same tests and the results were compared to the students of 65 years ago, how would they stack up?
- If a professor of education today advocated for returning to the teaching methods of the 1950s, could they get published? Or does achieving tenure depend on devising ever more "innovative solutions" to the reading problem?
Bruce Harville, Madison