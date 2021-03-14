Teachers want safe classrooms -- Kay Ziegahn

I’ve seen many letters to the editor about teachers and the need to reopen schools. But the one in Thursday’s paper "Teachers should return to school" was callous and ignorant of a teacher’s job.

It asked how they are different from others who have continued through the pandemic. Teachers have to face a class of 25 or more young people. It’s not just a matter of telling them what to do: Discipline is a challenge.

Children are naturally inclined to do less rather than more. Teachers use their voices and facial expressions to maintain order in their classes, and to indicate pleasure with a correct response -- both significantly inhibited by wearing a mask. Workers in other fields use their hands or tools that are manipulated to do their jobs without the use of facial expressions.

Lack of money will negatively impact providing the safety precautions needed for successful teaching. The letter to the editor ignores the extra work needed to structure classes to be taught virtually, which takes a lot more time than normal preparation.