Teachers taught lessons at protest -- Amy Steuer

My husband and children headed to the Capitol to support the teachers during the Act 10 protests a decade ago.
Upon arriving there, we saw one of the Sennett Middle School teachers coming out of the Capitol with a large black garbage bag. She had just finished cleaning up inside and was bringing the garbage to an outside refuse bin. The teachers protesting ACT 10 were demonstrating valuable lifelong lessons outside of the classroom.
Amy Steuer, Madison
