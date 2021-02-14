 Skip to main content
Teachers taught lessons at protest -- Amy Steuer
Teachers taught lessons at protest -- Amy Steuer

My husband and children headed to the Capitol to support the teachers during the Act 10 protests a decade ago.

Upon arriving there, we saw one of the Sennett Middle School teachers coming out of the Capitol with a large black garbage bag. She had just finished cleaning up inside and was bringing the garbage to an outside refuse bin. The teachers protesting ACT 10 were demonstrating valuable lifelong lessons outside of the classroom.

Amy Steuer, Madison

See the whole series: The Great Divide: 10 years since Act 10

A decade later, the Wisconsin State Journal looks back at the historic debate and protests over the controversial anti-union law known as Act 10.

