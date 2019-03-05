As I reflect on the recent criticisms leveled against Madison School District staff in light of the recent aggression against African-American students, I think about what black excellence -- and indeed excellence for all students -- looks like at my school, classroom and life as a teacher.
On my door, banners are created by students for our recent Black Lives Matter at School week. On my walls, posters created by students serve as contracts about expectations during whole group instruction, small group, independent work, and when a guest teacher is present.
On my bookshelf, I have a copy of "Culturally Responsive Teaching and the Brain" by Zaretta Hammond, the cornerstone of our professional development as we all recognize we have biases. Our experiences differ from that of our black and brown students, and engagement of our students starts from the heart.
In my classroom, students have access to different levels of instruction based on their needs, not based on their skin color, so all students can be challenged and encouraged. Success for students can be compared to the four legs of a chair -- community, parents, teachers and students do their part to make the chair sturdy.
