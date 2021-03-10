Teachers should return to school --Thomas Willan

It is time for teachers to get back in the classrooms. I know this pandemic is clearly dangerous to some. But how is the risk any different for health care workers, police officers, grocery store workers, or anyone else on the front line maintaining our society.
In relief bills passed in March and December Congress passed and authorized more than $60 billion for schools, but estimates suggest only about $4 billion of that money has been spent. Now schools are getting $130 billion more for education and some schools are still not open? This $130 billion is nothing more than a down payment on political capital to the teachers unions for votes.
Who suffers? The children. If a teacher doesn't want to apply the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for safely operating schools like many private schools have done, let them stay home and find work in another field. Everyone has to sacrifice, and so do the teachers.
It's time to quit blaming a lack of money to open schools. The truth is: My grocery store has been open. ?My clinic has been open, and thank god my law enforcement departments are open.
Suck it up, buttercups, or go do something else with your life. I'm for safety, and science says it is safe.