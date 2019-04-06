The incident at Whitehorse Middle School was very unfortunate. But any student, whether black, white or purple, shouldn't be allowed to act up in class as this student did.
I know teachers who say they hate teaching because of how students are allowed to act today. The students know they'll get away with it. If we don't support our teachers and ensure they're respected and allowed to teach in a safe environment, no one will want to teach in the Madison School District in the future.
Is this what we want?
Kim Crowley, Windsor