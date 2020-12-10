Teachers need early vaccinations -- Jed Downs

A year of education is being lost at a great cost to the generation losing it.

My son teaches in a different state. His online classes are taught to a black computer screen, as no middle schooler seems to be comfortable with the countenance on Zoom or equivalent platforms. He cannot know who is attending his lecture or who is playing video games in an adjacent room. Camera requirements cannot be required due to concerns with invasion of privacy and disclosure of social environment. The impact of this the past two academic years will impact the overall well being of the economics of the country when today’s students move into their roles as adult members of society.

I disagree with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision-making process for distribution of vaccines. Risks of COVID-19 are low for students but higher for teachers. Teachers should not be mandated to put their lives at risk by being forced into the classroom. But virtual school requires parental supervision, which prevents many parents from being fully employed. This also impacts the economy.

The appropriate national strategy, in my opinion, is to vaccinate teachers prior to institutionalized individuals and those with preexisting conditions. This would allow in-person instruction to resume safely and as soon as possible.