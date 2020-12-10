Teachers need better protection -- Susan Erickson

Teachers want to be back in school, but we know teachers are not protected like they need to be. "Good enough" is not acceptable. Teachers have died.

Many adults and parents in Wisconsin at home and in their jobs (such as packing plants) can't or don't follow basic health guidelines. They carry and share the virus. Part of this problem is how businesses operate.

All of this is hard. Nobody is saying it is easy. Parents, your children hear you complain. Stop. If you say it's hard, your kids will believe you. It will become hard.

Teachers know it's hard. Like you, they have babies, toddlers and kids online while they are working -- teaching, grading, writing lessons and writing letters to recommend kids to college, among other teacher stuff.

Perhaps only students in elementary and middle school should go back to school.

Can elementary students use the middle schools for more space and lower class numbers? Can middle schoolers use the high schools for the same reason?

Teachers need the same respect and protections as our other community service professionals. Respect means parents and caregivers must follow the rules, or don't send your child to school and stop complaining.