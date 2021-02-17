 Skip to main content
Teachers' lives are on the line -- Don Johnson
Sometime this spring, my daughter may finally be sitting in a classroom in Madison.

She'll be there despite a dangerous pandemic still in progress, with a new more virulent strain taking control and few teachers, staff, support and administrators having had the COVID-19 vaccine. 

She will be going back to satisfy the desires of self-absorbed bullies, anti-vaxxer parents and school authorities who seem reluctant to consider the actual behavior of students in tight physical situations, such as walking down a hall or, horrors, behavior in the bathroom. Worse is the lack of consultation with the Madison teachers union. These are the people that will, in a sense, be putting their lives on the line.

I can’t help but think, “Will my daughter be safe or sorry?” I’m not eager to find out. My daughter is a teacher.

Don Johnson, Madison

