Our 7-year-old grandson was being bullied and threatened by another student. He told his teacher, who made the bully stop his aggressive behavior to my grandson and his classmates.

But my grandson was shaken by the experience and began to withdraw. He was no longer the student he once was when he was excited about the second grade. As winter break approached, he was more than ready to stop going to school.

Five days into the break, our grandson received a letter from his teacher at Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary School in Madison. She didn’t mention his painful experiences. Instead, she wrote about how much he is liked by friends at school and enclosed a picture of him playing with his friends in the schoolyard. She said that she appreciated it when he helped explain arithmetic problems to other students.

I don’t think that the care expressed and the effort of his teacher is unique among her colleagues. If you doubt whether teachers are really “worth it,” think of the second-grade teacher who thought about how to make a hurt child feel better about himself and school and then on the day before Christmas took the time to write him a letter.

David Ahrens, Madison

