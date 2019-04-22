We are paying the wrong people here in America.
The people who shape the future of our country are not being paid to reflect their work. High school teachers are largely underpaid, along with farmers. In other countries such as Germany, teaching is a sought-after profession because of the prestige and the high pay, as it should be for the work that these individuals do.
Farming, however, is not a sought-after profession because it doesn’t have the prestige and high pay -- but it is arguably more important than teaching. Feeding people should earn someone a rather large sum of money, but that is not how society in America works.
We, as the people of this great nation, need to realize who needs to be compensated for the tremendous work that they do: the teachers and farmers.
Karl Schwoerer, Belleville