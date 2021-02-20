Teachers deserve vaccine priority -- Mark Stauffer

I am 69 years of age and am scheduled to receive my first vaccination dose. As much as I am looking forward to the protection that vaccination provides, I would gladly defer to a later date to allow a teacher to take my place in line.
After health care workers, no segment of the population is more critical to the well being of our society than those who are involved in educating our young people. I say this despite not having any offspring currently attending school.
Teachers and others involved with operating schools should not be forced to risk their lives by returning to school against their will. Since the previous federal administration essentially punted the logistics of the vaccine rollout to the states, it should be a simple matter for Wisconsin to put educators at the head of the line to prioritize the general reopening of schools.
Do something, Legislature.
Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon