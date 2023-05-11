The work that educators do -- learning new curriculum, preparing activities, leading/facilitating learning, following up with individual students, and assessment -- is amazing. And all of that is layered onto relationships built with students, other staff and volunteers (like me).

As the Madison School District and the state of Wisconsin work to develop their budgets, they too should consider appreciating their staff. Both are struggling to find and keep qualified staff which is at least partially due to salaries not keeping up with inflation and the state not providing adequate funds to local districts. Cutting mental health dollars in the state budget means, on top of teaching, educators are expected to provide mental health support to students who have experienced a myriad of traumas (loss or family or friends due to COVID, suicidal ideation, bullying, abuse and more).