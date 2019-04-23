Lately in the news people are asking why fewer and fewer people are entering the teaching profession.
Really? People can’t understand why this is happening? Let’s start with: low pay and increased expectations on the teachers to do everything. This includes parenting the children who in some cases are so traumatized and stressed they exhibit extreme behaviors -- all this with little support and no respect.
It’s even worse for early child care teachers who are considered nothing more than babysitters who are paid wages that are ridiculously low. The solution is complex to this problem, but we could at least start by treating teachers as the professionals they are and making their wages match the responsibilities they have in their jobs.
This would require more money from taxpayers and private sources, and for everyone to make children a priority.
Karen Natoli, Middleton