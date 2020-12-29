Teacher safety must be priority -- Robin Taylor

Apparently, both Middleton and Verona parents have lost sight of the fact that teachers and school support staff are valuable and vulnerable human beings, and they also have loved ones in their orbit.
The havoc this pandemic has wrought on children is horrible. Online learning is not the best, but it is affecting all children around the world, and not just your kids. At least your kids have broadband and, in all probability, the latest technology available to them.
I for one am tired of the selfishness of the last four years. Let's try compassion and patience this time. Vaccines are around the corner for teachers and staff. The new administration will have clear and comprehensive guidelines on how to open schools safely, and how to keep them open safely without sacrificing the lives of teachers and staff.
Please consider waiting until safety for teachers, staff and the children are in place before considering opening schools.
Robin Taylor, Madison