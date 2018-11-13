Baraboo unity rally
Baraboo residents gather Monday outside the Sauk County Courthouse to advocate for unity at the same spot where high school students were pictured delivering white supremacist gestures in the spring.

 BEN BROMLEY/News Republic

I’m Jewish. My grandparents fled Europe so that our family could live without fear of persecution in America. My grandma turned 90 last week -- she can still recall what it was like spending the night in a lifeboat after a U-boat threatened to torpedo the S.S. Washington.

Does the Baraboo High School class of 2019 ever hear stories like that? Or like the one about my great-great-grandmother? She was shot in the street by SS officers. Or my grandfather, a rabbi in Berlin whose temple was set on fire? He ran in to rescue one small torah before the building burned to the ground.

I would be grateful if someone shared these stories with them. I’d even be happy to talk to or email with them if they have any questions. I hope cruelty hasn’t calcified their hearts, and that some of them might be willing to go forth into the next stages of their lives armed with new insight and a more open perspective on humanity.

I want to believe there is hope for the future, and I am determined to believe that some of that hope will come out of Baraboo High School.

Lily Nussbaum, New York City

