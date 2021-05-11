Taxpayers should see camera report -- Bill Lueders

As the State Journal reported in Friday's article "Report urges firing staff," the Madison School District is refusing to release the investigative report prepared at taxpayer expense into the installation of cameras on school grounds, which led to a recommendation that staff be fired.

What were the precise findings of this report? How serious was the misconduct? The school district doesn't want the public to know.

The same thing happened with an investigation into a teacher who surreptitiously filmed students in their hotel rooms during a school trip, which led to the filing of criminal charges. In that case, the district paid $8,000 for a report the public -- even the members of the Madison School Board -- are not allowed to see.

Prior court rulings arguably allow the district to conceal this information, as the investigations were conducted by lawyers (the most expensive route) and thus can be considered exempt under attorney-client privilege.