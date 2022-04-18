Taxpayers can't afford Dane County bonus -- Rick Skindrud

Is there no end to the stupid ideas that come from Dane County officials. A $1,000 bonus for county employees? Is there anyone who doesn't understand that when you give someone extra money, you have to take it from someone else to give it away.

Yes, I feel sorry for those employees that are having a hard time. But guess what, so is everyone else, especially those on a fixed income. It simply isn't fair to tax us more so a few can have it better.

As I understand it, those employees got a 3% raise this year and are going to get another 3% raise in July. That's more of a raise that most of us got out here. This idea should die a quick and sudden death.

Rick Skindrud, Mount Horeb