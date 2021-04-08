Taxes won't be bad for the economy -- Phillip Gathright

The letter to the editor in Wednesday's paper "Now is not the time for new taxes" made the claim that Democrats raising corporate taxes to pay for their infrastructure bill would be bad for the economy. This just is not the case.

When President Barack Obama and the Democratic-controlled Congress let some of President George W. Bush's tax cuts expire, it helped trigger one of the longest economic growth periods in the nation's history. Despite Republican dogma to the contrary, taxes are not evil. Many corporations that make billions in profit pay little to nothing in taxes.

And remember that the very first income tax was imposed by the Republican-controlled Congress of the Civil War era. They knew they had to pay for the war somehow.

Phillip Gathright, Madison