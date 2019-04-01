Each year Planned Parenthood performs around 300,000 abortions in this country with more than 330,000 performed in 2017 alone. That's about 912 unborn babies aborted each day in a Planned Parenthood facility. African-American babies are three times more likely to be aborted than white babies.

Yet in a recent letter to the editor, the author had the audacity to say that Planned Parenthood has "prevented more abortions" than any other organization. Planned Parenthood is clearly the leading provider of abortion in this country.

Reject Hagedorn's extreme views -- Denise Beckfield Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn described Planned Parenthood as “a wicked organization more committed to killing babies than …

The International Agency for Research on Cancer, an arm of the World Health Organization, has named the birth control pill a Group I carcinogen. Studies have shown a link between oral contraceptives and breast cancer. Birth control can provide many risks to women who use them. And of course we know what happens in a successful abortion.

Planned Parenthood receives over $500 million in taxpayer funding through Medicaid and grants for family planning. I think our tax dollars can be put to better use.

Patrick Hardyman, Blanchardville