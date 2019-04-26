Taxes should be fair and equal for all. This is what every citizen expects from our elected government.
I am a smoker, and all smokers are paying exorbitant taxes on a pack of cigarettes. Is this fair and equal? Our leaders must lower these taxes to a reasonable level, like other products that are taxed.
If our government is taxing this product so high because it may be harmful to others, then many other products fall into this category as well. All I really want is to be treated as an equal and be taxed fairly. Is this too much to ask from our government?
It is time to change these taxes and make them fair.
Randy Ree, Stoughton