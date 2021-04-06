Taxes are key to fair society -- Guy Thorvaldsen

Rick Mckee’s cartoon in Monday's State Journal parodying the Democrats return to "tax and spend" habits is exactly the kind of tired slogan that impedes clear thinking about the role of government.

Simply put, taxes are what we pay to help create fair and equitable conditions for people to be well-educated, to access fairly compensated work, to have strong and environmentally healthy communities and infrastructure, to have equal access to health care, and to live without oppression.

On the other hand, four years of Republican corporate tax cuts afforded the richest Americans to engage in massive stock buybacks, widening the financial moat around their corporate castles: 1% of Americans now own about 40% of all stocks, and the richest 10% own 84%. And yet corporations plead poverty when asked to pay living wages or provide health care for their workers.

Taxes are what we pay for the incredible privilege of prosperity possible in our country. The more wealth you accumulate over an agreed on living wage, the more taxes you must pay for that privilege.

Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison