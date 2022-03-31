Tax the rich to pay down the debt -- Dan Thomson

Since the end of the Eisenhower administration, our nation has been spiraling out of economic control.

I think the reason is that rich people discovered they could get tax breaks from the federal government through their lobbyists. Government wouldn't raise taxes on working people to pay for the rich's tax cuts, so our government borrowed. Government debt was another bite at the apple for the rich.

After not paying taxes, the rich got to invest in government debt. Interest on Treasury bills yields a safe return. So they both saved money and made money.

Money is not wealth. Money is the measure of wealth and the medium of economic exchange. Wealth is real and tangible. Much money exists only in computer banks. The distinction is important because we want wealth. The stagnation that comes from investing in money, not wealth, is the real source of our economic decline.

The fix is simple. Tax the rich enough to balance the budget so that no new borrowing has to be done.

Dan Thomson, Madison