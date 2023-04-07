The Boston Herald editorial, "Don’t trust IRS to do your taxes," in the March 28 State Journal about the “fox guarding the henhouse” was just ridiculous -- almost as ridiculous as our current system of filing taxes.

The only people who love this system are those in the tax preparation industry. Wouldn’t it make more sense if the Internal Revenue Service each year drops you a postcard or email and says: “Here is what we have. You owe this much. If there is more information needed, please fill us in. If not, sign here and we’ll send your refund." Done.

That is essentially the system used in many countries. Note that if you have something else, you’re welcome to amend, or use your own software. Note that in most cases you didn’t have to pay anyone to help you file.

Let’s build a system that serves us all much better. No chicken wire needed.

Hari Carnes, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection