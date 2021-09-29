Tax on carbon isn't the answer -- Zach Thennes

With all the letters to the editor pushing a carbon tax, I have to ask: Why would you think the federal government would succeed at this program? The levels of red tape, bureaucracy and exemptions for their donors would render it useless.
As long as we are talking carbon, if solar panels and wind turbines have a 20-year lifespan and are not recyclable, is anyone adding up the cost of that in terms of price, carbon and landfill room? I read everyday how awful fossil fuels are, but has anyone thanked fossil fuels for where we are now? Natural gas is the single biggest reason our air is better than it was in the 1970s, yet it is always lumped in with coal and oil.
Please take 20 minutes and research dependable versus non-dependable energy sources. Nuclear is the best, cleanest and most powerful option, yet relatively few embrace it. Prepare yourself for rolling blackouts if we continue to pile money on solar and wind without considering the total costs.
I haven't even mentioned the foreign children mining away for the components to build our batteries -- which is the only way to store green energy, unless you use it when it's sunny or the wind happens to blow.
Zach Thennes, Madison