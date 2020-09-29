Tax issue shows Trump is a fraud -- Ron Kaufman

Now we know why President Donald Trump did not want the American people to see his tax returns -- it's because he hasn't paid any.
We the people have to pay our taxes or the IRS will take our paycheck, our homes and anything else they can get their hands on. But President Donald Trump thinks he is above the law -- and above us. The New York Times report shows that President Trump does not care about America. He has paid more taxes to other countries than to his own.
President Trump brags about being a great businessman, but this report shows he knows no more about running a business then he does about running our country. He is nothing but a crook and a fraud.
If you vote for this looser and he (heaven forbid) gets reelected, just remember, when you are doing your taxes next spring, you will be paying more in taxes then President Trump.
Ron Kaufman, Marshall
