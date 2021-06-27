Tax cuts will cost state dearly -- Brenda Krupa

I’ve met Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and found him intelligent. But I am disappointed the Joint Finance Committee seems to be selling Wisconsin short to brag about a GOP tax cut and obstruct anything Democrats try to accomplish whether it’s good for Wisconsin or not.
Wisconsin has an incredible opportunity to address problems. But instead the Republican-controlled Finance Committee wants to squander it on a tax cut that will not help nearly as much as addressing needs neglected for decades. We need affordable broadband, clean water (surface and drinking water), roads, bridges, transit systems, water and sewer systems, dams, ports and energy systems that directly affect our ability to live, work and play.
Infrastructure provides the foundation of our state’s economy. Underspending on infrastructure will cost every household $3,300, according to American Society of Civil Engineers. Penny-wise and pound-foolish decisions will affect health, economy, environment and quality of life. It hurts individuals, communities and businesses.
Free and appropriate public education, adequate child care and health care are also essential infrastructure. Public education has been a scapegoat in Wisconsin for decades. It shows. The JFC would rather point fingers than fix our unemployment compensation program and juvenile justice facilities. It may be a tax cut, but in the long run there are no savings.