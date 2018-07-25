The proposal to provide Kimberly-Clark with a Foxconn-type incentive package ignores the circumstances that led to the planned loss of jobs.
The media keep referring to Kimberly-Clark’s plan as a “global restructuring.” What is never mentioned, surely to the Republicans’ delight, is that Kimberly-Clark decided to use the money it is saving from President Donald Trump's corporate tax reduction to invest in automation and reduce its labor force.
The New York Times reported this back in January.
So now Wisconsin wants to give Kimberly-Clark state money to reverse a corporate decision based on the federal benefits it is receiving. So much for the claim that reducing the corporate tax rate would benefit the entire workforce. We would all be better off if the Wisconsin Legislature convinced the federal government to abrogate the new tax law.
Chuck Vetzner, Madison