Tax cuts help rich at our expense -- James Polewski

When Republicans say they are committed to reducing your taxes, they are lying. Today, some Republicans want to change federal tax laws so that, no matter how little income you have, you will have to pay income tax to the federal government.

Republican promises to cut your taxes always make your life harder, and you and your children’s future more unpleasant. Taxes are the way we pool our resources to pay for sewers, safe drinking water and education. Republican promises to reduce taxes always focus on ending services vital to people who are not obviously rich.

Republican politicians think that education is too expensive for our kids, and routinely oppose spending on public education. Meanwhile, Madison Country Day School, a local private school, charges $17,459 a year for kindergarten and $19,325 for first grade. It’s not that Republicans think education has no value, it’s just that Republican politicians think other people's kids aren’t worth it.

Republican politicians think the people who can afford $19,000 a year for education simply cannot bear any more tax burden. They don’t really care about the price of gas. They just don’t want you to notice that rich people right here spend $19,000 for one kid in private first grade while the public school has bake sales to pay for pencils.

James Polewski, Madison