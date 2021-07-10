Tax cuts hardly help working folks -- Ben Seigel

On behalf of all members of Wisconsin's working class and middle class, I'd like to thank the state Legislature for the tax cuts they provided us in their recent budget.
This monumental savings of perhaps $100 or $200 is enough to pay for a sliver of a single month's criminally high health insurance premium, or perhaps go toward a car repair necessitated by driving over decaying Wisconsin roads that former Gov. Scott Walker refused to fix.
Never mind that high earners in the state received the bulk of the tax cuts. They've been suffering, too -- it's really tough to raise a family on $150,000 a year.
This is exactly what we were dreaming of. Instead of legislating intelligent, structural change that addresses the pressing challenges of the moment, our Senate and Assembly Republicans ignore them, and give us back a few bucks.
If only Wisconsin citizens were paying attention, they just might elect people who can think beyond tax cuts to actual solve problems. But they're not, and they won't.
Ben Seigel, Madison