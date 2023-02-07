With the current state budget surplus, Republicans predictably want to cut taxes for the rich -- again.

Our K-12 public schools need money, as does the University of Wisconsin System, both of which have endured budget cuts. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, thinks the schools have plenty of money, but the constant stream of referendums across the state say otherwise. Referendums are leading to property tax increases everywhere.

Much of the budget surplus is one-time money from the federal government and should not be used to switch to a flat tax that helps the rich and leaves us with a huge future deficit.

A better use would be to boost the rainy day fund, provide schools and UW with the funding they need, provide shared revenue to the cities and towns, and fix infrastructure issues statewide. This would provide property tax relief for everyone while fixing a lot of outstanding problems.

For income tax relief, instead of going to a flat tax to help the rich, why not eliminate the lowest tax bracket so that the working poor don’t have to pay anything?

After 40 years of helping the rich with tax cuts, when are voters going to realize this strategy doesn’t work? When elections come around again, remember that Republicans consistently want to cut taxes for the rich, doing little or nothing for most of the state.

Gerrymandered or not, we need to vote them out.

Steve Wilcox, Madison

