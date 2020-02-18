Tax cuts are best use of surplus -- Tawsif Anam

Wisconsin is projected to have a budget surplus of $620 million, raising questions about how the funds should be used. The money belongs to the taxpayers, and most of it must be returned to them in the form of tax cuts, as the Assembly Republicans have proposed.

Revenue raised through taxes comes out of hardworking taxpayers’ pockets. Taxpayers rely on elected and other public officials to efficiently use these funds in programs and initiatives that benefit people. At the end of the day, if money is left over, it is best returned back to the people in the form of tax cuts. The GOP plan calls for a $250 million tax cut, a $45 million cut to the personal property tax paid by businesses, and a reduction in state debt by $100 million. According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the plan would result in an average tax cut of $106, benefiting about 64 percent of all people filing their Wisconsin taxes.