Tax credit reduces child poverty rate -- Mary Domingo

In 2021, Congress expanded the Child Tax Credit for millions of American families and sent it to them in monthly payments. Surveys show they spent this money on food, utilities, clothing and rent.

But last year, Congress let the payments expire. As a result, the child poverty rate jumped by 41% in January. This is unacceptable.

By not expanding the tax credit, Congress is making a decision that will lead to children suffering. Families in Wisconsin are struggling to put food on the table, pay their bills, and access housing every day. We must prioritize the needs of children and families living in poverty right now. There is no more time or excuse for Congress to delay.

I urge our members of Congress to immediately extend the 2021 Child Tax Credit with permanent full refundability and to resume the monthly payments as soon as possible. Investing in our children is an investment in our community and future -- there is no more important issue than this.

It’s time for Congress to come together and make this happen.

Mary Domingo, Mount Horeb