I was upset to see the news that child poverty more than doubled last year, with over 5 million children falling into poverty, according to recent U.S. Census data. I see this here in Wisconsin. Lots of families struggle to find housing, food and clothing for themselves and their children.

Especially as school is getting started, winter approaches, and a COVID surge is likely, it’s essential that we focus on ensuring our children are healthy, cared for and ready to learn.

The reason child poverty doubled is because Congress chose not to keep expansions of the federal child tax credit. These expansions of the credit allowed parents to have financial resources and flexibility to meet their children’s basic needs. When parents have the means to support their kids, child poverty falls. The new poverty data confirms the disastrous effects of Congress’ inaction.

I urge our representatives and senators to expand the child tax credit to families with low incomes, and to support Wisconsin families and children.

America Domingo, Mount Horeb