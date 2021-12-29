Tax credit is an investment in kids -- Mike DeRubis

Even middle-class families have a precarious feeling and live on the edge of poverty. One wrong move, one illness or loss of income, and we could be in a world of trouble. For many, this deep feeling of economic insecurity manifests as anxiety, conflict, abuse and desperation.
The expanded child tax credit, paid out monthly since June, has been a lifeline for American families. Almost overnight, this policy lifted millions of children out of poverty. Enhancing the economic security of families has allowed many parents to get back to work and better manage their lives.
Investing in families has created a multiplier effect in local communities, and the child tax credit payments have had a stabilizing and resilient effect on the economy overall. Essentially a basic income for kids, the child tax credit entrusts and empowers families to chart their own courses. The situation for every family is unique. Direct cash payments work.
With a $20 trillion economy, no child should live in poverty. This is an investment in our kids and in our collective future. It should be made permanent so we can all breathe a little easier.
Mike DeRubis, DeForest