Tax credit can help child poverty -- Mike DeRubis

We know that poverty affects children in a multitude of ways. Toxic stress, poor health outcomes, lower academic rates -- the list goes on. Whether our kids get the support they need are choices that we make collectively, not just individually.

Kids need a base to build from, so they can learn and grow in healthy and productive ways. If America truly is the "land of opportunity," then ending child poverty would be a tangible expression of our shared values.

I grew up poor and barely scraping by. I remember those days all too well. While my family is on more stable ground these days, we benefited from the monthly child tax credit payments by paying down medical debt. The recurring payments provided some economic security and allowed us to breathe a little more easily.

Child poverty was cut in half last year as a direct result of the monthly child tax credit payments. This is not a partisan issue. The benefits of supporting children are shared among people across the political spectrum. The child tax credit is an investment in our kids, strengthening our families, communities and collective future.

Mike DeRubis, DeForest

